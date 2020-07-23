Synaffix B.V., a biotechnology company focused on enabling antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with superior therapeutic index based on its proprietary ADC technology platform, announces that ADC Therapeutics SA has expanded its existing collaboration to explore additional applications, including DAR1, of Synaffix' site-specific conjugation technologies.

Under the expanded collaboration, ADC Therapeutics has been granted non-exclusive rights for two additional programs, which brings the total number of programs using Synaffix' ADC technologies to five. ADC Therapeutics also gains access to the latest innovative extensions of Synaffix' proprietary GlycoConnect platform, including DAR1 technology that enables stable attachment of just a single drug per antibody.

Synaffix is eligible to receive upfront, milestone and royalty payments tied to each program. Further financial details are not disclosed.

Peter van de Sande, CEO of Synaffix said:

"We are very pleased to see the rapid progression of ADC Therapeutics' programs that have been developed using our GlycoConnect ADC technology platform, and the multiple collaboration expansions that have followed our original agreement.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the ADC Therapeutics team as they translate more product candidates using GlycoConnect into the clinic."

Synaffix entered into the original commercial license agreement with ADC Therapeutics in October 2016. ADC Therapeutics is responsible for the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of any resulting ADC products, and Synaffix is responsible for the manufacturing of components specifically related to its proprietary ADC technologies.

About GlycoConnect and HydraSpace

The clinical-stage GlycoConnect and HydraSpace technologies enable best-in-class ADCs lacking effector function with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability. GlycoConnect is the conjugation technology that exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment, tailored to DAR1, DAR2 or DAR4 format. HydraSpace is a compact and highly polar spacer technology that further enhances therapeutic index. These technologies can be applied directly to any existing antibody without any protein sequence engineering and are compatible with all ADC payload classes.

The growing experience of Synaffix and its collaboration partners continues to confirm the ability of GlycoConnect and HydraSpace to consistently generate ADCs with enhanced therapeutic index compared to the three major clinical-stage conjugation technologies.

About Synaffix B.V.

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables best-in-class ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform. In addition to GlycoConnect and the ADC-enhancing HydraSpace technology, the extension of the platform with toxSYN payloads provides a fully complementary technology platform that enables any company with an antibody to develop proprietary ADC products.

The Synaffix platform comes with an IND-ready CMC package to support a rapid timeline to the clinic.Granted patents covering Synaffix' technology provide end-to-end protection of the platform technology as well as of the resulting products through at least 2035. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with Shanghai Miracogen, Mersana Therapeutics and ADC Therapeutics.

Synaffix is backed by a top tier, European, life science-focused investor syndicate that includes Aravis, BioGeneration Ventures, BOM Capital and M Ventures.

For more information, please visit the website at www.synaffix.com.

