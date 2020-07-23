It was a series of firsts, including a strong full year and Megapack turning a profit, that factored into CEO Elon Musk explaining that he has "never been more optimistic or excited about the future of Tesla." Austin, Texas, has been confirmed as the site of the next Gigafactory.From pv magazine USA Building on the company's profitable first quarter, Tesla reported positive second-quarter GAAP net income, marking four straight quarters of profit - the first time that has happened in the company's history. Revenue reached $6.04 billion, with $428 million of that coming from regulatory credits. ...

