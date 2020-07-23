American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains Precious Metal IRAs

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / How might investors turn to precious metals for their retirement plan? And what is a Precious Metal IRA? These were some of the questions recently answered at a post by American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm located in Asheville, NC. At their blog, American IRA detailed how investors might turn to precious metals to stabilize their retirement portfolio. The post also explained how owning precious metals within a Self-Directed IRA would work.

A Self-Directed IRA, the post explained, allows investors the ability to hold non-traditional retirement assets within a retirement account. That includes precious metals, but also extends to other assets such as real estate, tax liens, and even private stock. Through self-directing their IRA, investors could hold these nontraditional assets as retirement assets, which in turn gives these investors the tax protections of the usual IRA accounts, such as a Roth IRA or Traditional IRA.

Using this arrangement, an investor could invest in precious metals. As the post notes, investors often turn to precious metals because of the stability they can bring to a portfolio. As a unique asset class, precious metals allow investors to diversify out of the stock market. Rather than holding 100% of their funds within the stock market, an investor could have a broader range of risks in a retirement portfolio. If, for example, the value of the dollar was to suddenly plummet, investors with higher holdings in gold and silver would stand to hold on too much more of the value of their portfolio.

"Precious metals aren't just a passing fad," noted Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "We're talking about investments and wealth vehicles that have been around for thousands of years. This is why investors are interested in Precious Metal IRAs-they want to utilize that kind of stability within their retirement portfolio."

The post also went into detail as to how an investor can work out the logistics of owning gold and silver as retirement assets. For more information, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com or call American IRA directly by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

About:

"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

