

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc (BOY.L), a provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, reported Thursday that its first-half loss before taxation was 3.8 million pounds, compared to profit of 62.2 million pounds a year ago.



Basic loss per share was 1.3 pence, compared to prior year's profit of 24.7 pence.



The results were significantly impacted by pandemic related downturn.



Headline profit before taxation was 35 million pounds or 14.2 pence per share, compared to 64.7 million pounds or 25.6 pence per share a year ago.



Headline operating profit declined 43 percent to 37.8 million pounds.



Bodycote reported a 16.3 percent decline in revenue to 306.7 million pounds from 366.5 million pounds last year. At constant currency, revenue declined 16.6 percent .



Bodycote's performance in the first half was dominated by the sharp impact of the pandemic related demand reductions which started in the third week of March. Until this point activity levels had been unaffected.



Second-quarter revenues on a like-for-like basis were 33 percent below the prior year, reflecting the impact of shutdowns at customers' locations.



Further, the company said a decision on 2020 interim dividend will be made in due course



The company said its organisational restructuring programme announced in March has been expanded and accelerated and will permanently reduce operating expenses by around 10 percent. This allows good profits to be achieved at lower volumes and should enable margin expansion beyond historical levels when revenues ultimately return to normal.



Looking ahead, Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive said, 'The immediate outlook varies by sector and is difficult to predict for obvious reasons. Bodycote benefits from its geographic and sector diversification, and its strong business model. We remain focused on strong cash and cost discipline and we expect to continue to generate sustainably attractive returns for our shareholders.'



