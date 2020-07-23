

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported 9-month group revenue of £934 million, down 11% on reported basis, and 7% decline on underlying basis. Group adjusted operating profit was £63 million compared to £112 million last year.



Third-quarter group revenue was £241 million, down an underlying 23%, and group adjusted operating loss of £2 million versus a profit of £22 million reported in the same period of last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAILY MAIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de