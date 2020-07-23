

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S Plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported pretax profit of 217 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to 108 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 10.8 pence compared to 3.8 pence. Adjusted PBITA was 187 million pounds compared to 196 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 6.3 pence per share, flat with prior year.



First half revenue from continuing operations was 3.52 billion pounds, down 7.4% from prior year. Underlying revenue was 3.35 billion pounds, a decline of 1.5%.



The board has concluded that the company will not pay an interim dividend for 2020.



