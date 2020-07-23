

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International (CRDA.L) reported that its profit before tax on an IFRS basis for the six months ended 30 June 2020 declined to 144.9 million pounds from 166.2 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to 108.2 million pounds or 84.0 pence per share from 124.8 million pounds or 95.3 pence per share last year.



Sales in reported currency reduced by 5.8% to 672.9 million pounds from the prior year. Constant currency sales fell by 6.9%.



The company anticipates consumer markets significantly impacted by lockdowns to recover more quickly than industrial end markets. It expects Group margin and cash generation to remain robust.



