

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Science and chemicals company Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) reported Thursday that its first -quarter group sales were down materially at constant currency, as expected, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Looking ahead, the company said visibility on demand remains limited and that it remains unable to provide financial guidance for the year. However, the company expects operating performance will be heavily weighted to the second half with first half operating performance materially below last year, largely due to weaker activity in Clean Air.



Further, the company said it is on track to deliver initial benefits of at least 30 million pounds in 2020/21 from recently announced efficiency initiatives, weighted to the second half. Over three years, these initiatives are expected to result in a headcount reduction of about 2,500.



The company has begun some consultation processes and anticipates completing around 50 percent of the targeted reduction within the next 12 months.



The company expects to deliver total annualised cost savings of about 225 million pounds by the end of 2022/23.



In its trading update ahead of today's Annual General Meeting, the company noted that the decline in sales was driven by Clean Air as a result of lower consumer demand and temporary customer shutdowns.



Clean Air sales were down about 50 percent in the quarter, primarily driven by weaker consumer demand and temporary customer shutdowns in Europe and the Americas.



Sales in Efficient Natural Resources were slightly down in the first quarter.



In aggregate, sales from other sectors were broadly flat compared with the prior year.



The company anticipates Clean Air July sales to be down about 20 percent, with improvement through the remainder of the second quarter.



