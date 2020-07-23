Fire Protection System Market Size Worth $155.03 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fire protection systems market size is expected to reach USD 155.03 billion by 2027, expanding at aCAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of wireless technology, growing human and property loss owing to fire breakouts, and stringent fire safety regulations are projected to fuel the market growth.

Increasing implementation of building safety codes and renovation projects is also anticipated to be a major factor positively influencing the market growth. The application and usage of the fire protection systems are anticipated to increase continuously with the developments of commercial entities and corporations. Furthermore, technology enhancements such as extinguishing technology based on mist and products such as laser optical/infrared smoke detectors, alarms with embedded voice evacuation announcements, hypoxic air fire suppression systems, and wireless fire alarm systems are expected to gain traction in the market globally. Moreover, in 2020, the market will be hampered due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has interrupted production, impacted demand, and caused supply chain disruption.

Key suggestions from the report:

Fire detection is expected to dominate the product segment and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 71.21 billion by 2027

The maintenance services market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The demand for these services is often driven by new building construction activities, modernization activities, and demand for system upgrades

The commercial application segment is expected to dominate over the forecast period. Increasing investment of companies for reducing the loss of property and life, and safeguarding the infrastructure across several applications is also estimated to further propel the demand. The segment is expected to reach USD 71.31 billion by 2027

North America is projected to account for the majority market share over the forecast period. The increasing demand for smart buildings and intelligent houses which deliver optimum safety and security is expected to drive the growth. The region is anticipated to reach USD 46.64 billion by 2027

The growing trend of integrating fire alarm and detection systems with building automation systems offers vast growth opportunities to market growth. Connectivity with building automation systems is increasingly becoming a major feature of fire protection systems in commercial, industrial, and residential applications. This can be attributed to the fact that such integration allows for the development of systems that are capable of sharing and gathering data, which can help in alerting individuals about fire safety issues in the premises. A notable rise in investments in smart building automation technologies across several regions is expected to lead to new opportunities for building automation systems in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Consumers in developed regions such as Europe and North America have seen a steady rise in demand over the past few years, and the growth trend is also projected to continue over the next few years. However, a lack of stringent regulations and high cost of advanced fire protection systems has kept the markets in emerging countries largely untapped. Nevertheless, improving economic conditions in countries, including Brazil, and India, are anticipated to boost the demand.

Infrastructural development activities across the Asia Pacific region owing to the rising demand for new transport and utility infrastructure will drive demand. The high rate of urbanization is placing increased pressure on under-invested, weak city infrastructure. The consecutive rise in focus on new residential and infrastructural development projects is expected to propel the demand across this region; thus, such factors fueling market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fire protection system market based on product, service, application, and region:

Fire Protection System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Fire Detection



Fire Suppression



Fire Response



Fire Analysis



Fire Sprinkler System

Fire Protection System Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Managed Services



Installation and Design Services



Maintenance Services



Others

Fire Protection System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Fire Protection System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Loader Market:

GENTEX CORPORATION



Siemens



Robert Bosch GmbH



Halma plc



Eaton

