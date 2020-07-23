Authority Titans: Author, Entrepreneur and Speaker Katherine Pendergast Leaves a Message For Young Individuals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / People have different passions. More often, they get a picture of who they are and what they want in life early on and begin pursuing their careers at an early age. But that is not the case for Katherine Pendergast. When she was young, Katherine never really had a huge interest in reading and writing. Little did she know that in the future, it will become her brand and her legacy.

Even when Katherine started at a relatively later time, writing came smoothly for her. She found a specific niche, writing books for children under the pen name Kat Socks. Years into the industry, Katherine has authored books like Babies of the Badlands and many more. She is also famous for Pickles The Dog series. The set is about a real dog named Pickles. Pickles came to Katherine's life after one of her family members decided to take care of Pickles, who came from an animal shelter in Minot, way back 2011, during the floods in North Dakota. Now, Pickles is a member of their family and serves as a star in Pickles The Dog book series, which comprises Pickles the Dog: Adopted, Pickles The Dog: A Christmas Tradition, and an upcoming book Pickles The Dog: Goes to School, which will be out this fall.

Katherine also collaborated with another author and published books titled In Loving Memory: A Child's Journey to Understanding a Funeral and Starting the Grieving Process and In Loving Memory: A Child's Journey to Understanding a Cremation Funeral and Starting the Grieving Process.

In all of her books, Katherine wants her message to be clear and understandable to all her readers. This attribute has helped her snatch recognition and nominations from different award-giving bodies. Her books are recipients of the Independent Press Award in 2019. In the same year, Katherine received the Cover Design Award from Kids Shelf Books. She is also commended by the Next Generation Indie Books Awards and Moonbeam Children's Books Awards.

When she's not writing, Katherine spends her time traveling and attending author events in schools and book signing across the US. She believes that it is an excellent opportunity to get to know her audience and see them face-to-face. Katherine said, "To me, meeting a real live author is something a child can remember and hopefully be inspired to do whatever they want."

Prior to her writing success, she founded Kat's Socks, an apparel brand dedicated to babies. The soft materials for all the company's products assure comfort for infants. Kat's Socks makes available a variety of clothing and accessories for babies like soft sole shoes, bib sets, all-in-one covers, photo blankets, etc.

Out of her writing and entrepreneurial pursuits, Katherine gives back to others. A portion of the revenue from Kat's Socks is donated to local animal shelters while also volunteering at a local facility with her Great Dane Carmela, who is a certified pet therapy dog. The duo also does special appearances when requested, and at times, Carmela attends Kat's book signing events!

From her success, Katherine learned a lot. And she wants others, especially the youth, to learn from her experiences as well. "Go for your dreams, it's never too late to do something you love. It's never too late to fall in love with books and reading," she said.

Katherine's books are available in 50 stores nationwide and have received a #1 release badge from Amazon. For more about her books and apparel, visit her website.

