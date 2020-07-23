AMUNDI PRIME USA (PR1U) AMUNDI PRIME USA: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA DEALING DATE: 22/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.0739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5049927 CODE: PR1U ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1U Sequence No.: 77488 EQS News ID: 1100091 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 23, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)