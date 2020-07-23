Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020
PR Newswire
23.07.2020 | 10:04
Turkcell Selects Odine Solutions' Wholesale Voice Management Platform

- Turkcell has trusted Odine Solutions expanding their software deployment

ISTANBUL, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine Solutions, Telco-Cloud Systems Integrator and OSS/BSS Software Provider, today announced that Turkcell is deploying Odine's End-to-End Wholesale Voice Management Platform developed by Odine's local engineers to drive business automation and routing intelligence for their Wholesale Voice Interconnect Network.

Odine Solutions and Turkcell Logo

Odine's Wholesale Voice Management solution will be empowering Turkcell to take full advantage of the intelligent automation and real-time control; optimizing all Swap and Bilateral wholesale voice deals, giving deeper levels of visibility and control. The solution will bring high-performance, real-time dynamic routing policy & optimization, and comprehensive monitoring & alerting for all of Turkcell's Fixed Voice National and International Interconnects.

Odine has been supporting Turkcell's wholesale voice infrastructure with a suite of analytics and reporting applications over the years, and Turkcell has once again trusted Odine; expanding the software deployment to a full-suite roll out with routing, billing, and business process automation functions.

Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell CTO, stated, "The intelligent and agile architecture of the new solution from Odine will give us the ability to increase our wholesale voice business unit's profitability while boosting edge network performance with OPEX savings."

"We are proud to be the selected supplier for our region's largest Tier-1 Operator, solidifying our market position as the leading Telco Cloud & OSS/BSS Software Provider," said Alper Tunga Burak, CEO of Odine Solutions.

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 5 countries - Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY6.7 billion revenue in Q120 with total assets of TRY45.3 billion as of March 31, 2020. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey.

www.turkcell.com.tr

About Odine Solutions

Odine Solutions is a market leading Telco-Cloud Systems Integrator with a deep focus on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization in EMEA with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of Red Hat OpenStack, VMware Cloud OS, and VNF Solutions such as EPC, GiLAN, DPI, IMS Core, and Voice over LTE/WiFi. Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure enabling PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs and Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators in 36 countries through regional POPs located in USA, UK.

www.odinesolutions.com

Media contact:
Gökçe Bilgili
Marketing Manager
bilgili.gokce@odinesolutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218640/Odine_Turkcell_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
