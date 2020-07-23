On April 14, 2020, the shares in Quartiers Properties AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On July 15, 2020, the Company published a press release with information on a loan agreement entered into by the Company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the ordinary shares (QUART, ISIN code SE0009697204, order book ID 139717) and preference shares (QUART PREF, ISIN code SE0009697212, order book ID 139716) of Quartier Properties AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB