

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K pilots union BALPA has recommended its members at British Airways to accept a deal to avert 1,255 job losses.



Meanwhile, British Airways' parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) welcomed the union's announcement to hold a consultative ballot of its members in relation to the proposed restructuring and redundancy agreement reached between the union and British Airways.



The ballot of British Airways pilots will close on 30th July.



After nearly three months of negotiations over British Airways' proposals, the union said an agreement is the best that could be achieved and still result in about 270 compulsory redundancies.



Previously, British Airways was reportedly expecting to reduce a quarter of its 4,300 pilots.



The union said the pilot package include pay cuts starting at 20% and reducing to 8% over the next two years; voluntary part-time working; a holding pool of the equivalent of 300 pilots employed on reduced pay ready to return to flying as demand picks up. There will be no 'fire and rehire' of pilots.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IAG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de