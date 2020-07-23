BTG Pactual gathers the largest international fund managers in the world together at the Global Managers Conference 2020

Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual, opened the event, which is being broadcast on YouTube and runs through July 24

SÃO PAULO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the largest investment bank in Latin America, is holding the Global Managers Conference 2020 with the participation of some of the world's leading international fund managers. The central themes of the event, broadcast on BTG Pactual's digital channel on YouTube, include resuming economic growth, emerging markets, allocation of resources and management of international investment funds.

On the first day, the CEO of BTG Pactual, Roberto Sallouti, led a discussion on how to restart the global economy with the participation of Robert Higginbotham, International CEO of the fund management firm T. Rowe Price. "I am very pleased to be able to gather the largest international fund managers together once again. I am sure that this quality discussion will show a consistent outlook on the future of the Brazilian economy and emerging markets moving forward," said Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

Yesterday, on the second day of the Global Managers Conference 2020, Mark Mobius, founder of Mobius Capital Partners, and Brendan Ahern, director of investments at Krane, discussed the future of emerging markets, with moderation by Will Landers, head of variable income at BTG Pactual Asset Management.

"Our greatest allocation of investments at the moment is in China. But we have found numerous opportunities in Brazil, which today is one of the three largest markets in our portfolio. I believe in the recovery of the Brazilian market and we have bet on companies in the healthcare and education sectors, where Brazilian shares have registered incredible results this year," Mark Mobius said.

This Thursday, July 23, two of the largest international fund managers in the world will be leading the panel "Finding value in global markets." Barnaby Wiener, senior portfolio manager at MFS International Ltd., and Reinout Schapers, senior portfolio manager of the Dutch fund management company Robeco, will participate in the discussion, with mediation by Renato Mimica, CIO of the magazine Exame.

Tomorrow, July 24, on the last day of the event, Lydia Hauter, senior portfolio manager of Pictet Asset Management, and Richard Clode, senior portfolio manager of Janus Henderson, will be leading the discussion on global megatrends in the post COVID-19 world, with mediation by Laura Gonzalez, head of Wealth Management at Allfunds.