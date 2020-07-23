

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Plc (HLCL.L), on Thursday, issued trading update 'against a background of growing optimism that the immediate health threat presented by Covid-19 is receding, permitting the continued re-opening of the UK economy.'



Gerald Kaye, Chief Executive, said, '...With city centre retailers and food and beverage operators now open, it is vitally important to the economies of the cities in which we operate, London and Manchester, as well as across the country, that businesses act on the Government's encouragement to return to their offices to work. This will generate considerable and much needed economic activity with a positive knock on effect across a range of sectors.'



As of July 22, 2020, the Group had £67 million of available cash, £531 million of investment facilities of which £360 million was drawn down and £88 million of development facilities of which £11 million was drawn down.



The final dividend of 6.00 pence for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020 would be paid on 27 July 2020, if approved by Shareholders at the AGM. This would take the total dividend for the year to 8.70 pence versus 10.10p in 2019.



Further, the company noted that Sue Farr would assume the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee at the Annual General Meeting and subject to her re-election. Sue would succeed Richard Cotton, who has been Chair of the Remuneration Committee since July 11, 2019.



Meanwhile, Richard would remain as the Senior Independent Director and a member of the Board and its Committees.



