Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.3748 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8169509 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 77508 EQS News ID: 1100159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

