Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.8975 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5046800 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 77587 EQS News ID: 1100317 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)