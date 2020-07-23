Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (STUB LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.8122 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69500 CODE: STUB LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STUB LN Sequence No.: 77593 EQS News ID: 1100329 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)