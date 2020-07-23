Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.2148 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27550137 CODE: L100 LN ISIN: LU1650492173 ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 77602 EQS News ID: 1100347 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2020 04:19 ET (08:19 GMT)