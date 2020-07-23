Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.0465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4442600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 77610 EQS News ID: 1100363 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2020 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)