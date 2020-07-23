Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc (AFSU LN) Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 10:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI South Africa UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.9764 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 562360 CODE: AFSU LN ISIN: LU1900067270 ISIN: LU1900067270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AFSU LN Sequence No.: 77649 EQS News ID: 1100441 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2020 04:21 ET (08:21 GMT)