Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 10:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.8921 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 826618 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2023679256 ISIN: LU2023679256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN Sequence No.: 77674 EQS News ID: 1100493 End of Announcement EQS News Service

