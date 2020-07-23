

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate rose more-than-expected in May, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 4.6 percent in May from 3.5 percent in February. Economists had expected a rate of 4.3 percent.



The unemployment rate for May indicates the average for April to June and that for February, reflects the average for January to March.



The unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in April.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 131,000 in May from 101,000 in the three months to February.



