Regulated exchange Free2ex protects client assets with a $1m security fund, setting a new standard of transparency and legality

MINSK, Belarus, July 23, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- Free2ex is one of Europe's few fully regulated and transparent crypto exchanges. A large client asset security fund, fiat deposits and withdrawals, great exchange rates and low spread - all this makes Free2ex a prime example of the new generation of trading platforms.

Belarus license, Big 4 audit and client asset insurance: how Free2ex guarantees security

Belarus has some of the world's most advanced crypto laws. The licensing and security requirements for crypto exchanges are just as strict here as, say, in Singapore, Estonia, or Malta. Consequently, the very fact that Free2ex is regulated by the Belarus Hi-Tech Park in Minsk testifies to the exchange's reliability, legality and transparency.

Insuring clients' funds against the risk of a cyber attack is the key element in the Free2ex security strategy. The current value of the insurance deposit is $1 million. As for internal security, Free2ex undergoes annual financial and technological audits by one of the Big 4 companies. Customers' funds are stored in multisignature cold wallets.

Detailed information about the operator of the exchange is publicly available. Moreover, Free2ex will readily provide an official confirmation of any transaction upon the customer's request: a service that is unavailable on unregulated exchanges. Furthermore, thanks to the favorable regulatory climate in Belarus, Free2ex allows blockchain companies to conduct fully legal initial token offerings.

Fiat on-off ramps

Thanks to its partnerships with leading banks, Free2ex offers extensive fiat support:

Transactions in USD, EUR and RUB;

Funding and withdrawals using Visa/MasterCard, wire transfers, and various payment systems;

SWIFT and SEPA bank transfers;

Lower card fees than on most exchanges;

Favorable exchange rates;

Real-time 24/7 conversions;

Fast & simple KYC verification.

Low spread, guaranteed liquidity and crypto-fiat pairs: the advantages of trading on Free2ex



Apart from security and transparency, Free2ex is known for the very high quality and speed of its trading engine. Users can choose between a web interface, a mobile app for iOS and Android, a Windows desktop terminal, and an API.

Free2ex collaborates with a private network of market makers to minimize spreads and ensure a steady supply of liquidity. Trading fees are very low even for small volumes. The platform features circa 20 trading pairs - some of them with fiat currencies and tokenized gold - and a wide range of order types, such as stop limit and Iceberg orders.

In the near future, Free2ex will launch margin trading and tokenized real assets, as well as crypto debit cards.