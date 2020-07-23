

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday as upbeat earnings and a better-than-expected consumer confidence survey from Germany helped investors shrug off rising U.S.-China tensions.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 33 points, or 0.65 percent, to 5,070 after losing 1.3 percent the previous day.



Drinks group Pernod Ricard rallied 3 percent after lifting its FY20 organic profit outlook from recurring operations.



Publicis Groupe SA shares soared nearly 16 percent. The world's third-biggest advertising company beat expectations for underlying sales in the second quarter and said it continued to record significant wins in new business across the world.



Capgemini was moving lower. The consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm announced that it expects to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no later than 2025 and to be net zero by 2030.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot jumped 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively after Daimler said it started seeing first signs of sales recovery amid Covid-19 pandemic.



