Technavio has been monitoring the global high purity alumina market size and it is poised to grow by 127.11 thousand MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005308/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

What was the value of the high purity alumina market in 2019?

A. Technavio says that the value of market was at 49.07 thousand MT in 2019 and is projected to reach 176.18 thousand MT by 2024.

Technavio says that the value of market was at 49.07 thousand MT in 2019 and is projected to reach 176.18 thousand MT by 2024. At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 29% during in the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 29% during in the forecast period. What is the key factor driving the market?

A. The rising adoption of LED lighting will drive the growth of the market.

The rising adoption of LED lighting will drive the growth of the market. Who are the top players in the market?

A. Alcoa Corp., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Baikowski SA, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd., and Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Alcoa Corp., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Baikowski SA, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd., and Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?

A. APAC

APAC Based on segmentation by application, which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global market?

A. LEDs segment will grow at a faster rate

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alcoa Corp., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Baikowski SA, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd., and Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising adoption of LED lighting will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising adoption of led lighting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

High Purity Alumina Market is segmented as below:

Application LEDs Semiconductors Phosphors Others

Type 4N 5N 6N

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41567

High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high purity alumina market report covers the following areas:

High Purity Alumina Market size

High Purity Alumina Market trends

High Purity Alumina Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for semiconductors as one of the prime reasons driving the high purity alumina market growth during the next few years.

High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the high purity alumina market, including some of the vendors such as Alcoa Corp., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Baikowski SA, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., United Company Rusal Plc, Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd., and Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the High Purity Alumina Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

High Purity Alumina Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high purity alumina market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high purity alumina market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high purity alumina market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high purity alumina market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume placement

LEDs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Semiconductors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Phosphors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcoa Corp.

Altech Chemicals Ltd.

Baikowski SA

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Sasol Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

United Company Rusal Plc

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd.

Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005308/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/