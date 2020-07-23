Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 637 internationalen Medien
Cannabisaktie bietet Ihnen über 750% Gewinnpotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 Ticker-Symbol: AKA 
Frankfurt
23.07.20
08:04 Uhr
35,800 Euro
+0,300
+0,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,60034,90013:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2020 | 11:53
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report 2020 on 6 August 2020

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 23 JULY 2020 AT 12.45 EEST

Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report 2020 on 6 August 2020

Enento Group Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report 1.1. - 30.6.2020 on Thursday, 6 August 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EEST. The Half Year Financial Report will be available on Enento's investor website https://enento.com/investors/after publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the second quarter 2020.

Date and time: Thursday, 6 August 2020 at 2.00 p.m. EEST

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/2020_0806_enento_q2/

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States, LA: +1 323-701-0223
The conference ID code: 909535

The presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at 1.45 p.m. EEST and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

ENENTO GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.