Crypto.com Announces Support for Elrond Network's ERD Token Transfers

ST. JULIEN, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Elrond Network, the company building a high-throughput and low latency blockchain, and Crypto.com, the popular gateway for buying, selling and paying with cryptocurrency, today announced the successful activation of transfer functions for the ERD token on Crypto.com's platform.

With these new functions, Elrond supporters have 100+ more markets available to become part of the ecosystem, and gain significant utility via the MCO VISA card to spend ERD everywhere.

"Convenience is the key that will lead to unprecedented growth for the Elrond ecosystem. 3 million users can now acquire, exchange, and transfer ERD tokens in 100+ markets via Crypto.com, making this one of the simplest ways for US and other communities around to world to join the Elrond ecosystem." said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond CEO.

Crypto.com is one of the most popular platforms for buying and selling cryptocurrencies using fiat. It has more than 3 million users thanks to its intuitive interface, easy access to purchasing options with fiat and its VISA debit card, which can be topped up using crypto and has up to 5% cash-back.

The move is important because more first-time users can onboard Elrond's Proof of Stake economy, have access to Earn passive income options and the MCO VISA debit card.

Elrond continues to expand its reach. Earlier this week multi-asset digital platform Swipe announced the integration of the ERD token with its wallet, allowing its 500,000+ users to buy, sell and spend ERD across 60+ million Visa merchants.

About Elrond

Elrond is a new blockchain architecture, designed from scratch to bring a 1000-fold cumulative improvement in throughput and execution speed. To achieve this, Elrond introduces two key innovations: a novel Adaptive State Sharding mechanism, and a Secure Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm, enabling linear scalability with a fast, efficient, and secure consensus mechanism. Thus, Elrond can process upwards of 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), with 5-second latency, and negligible cost, attempting to become the backbone of a permissionless, borderless, globally accessible internet economy.

For more information, please visit: www.elrond.com

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team.

For more information, please visit www.crypto.com

Contact:

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

+972-545-464-238

SOURCE: Elrond

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598606/Cryptocom-Announces-Support-for-Elrond-Networks-ERD-Token-Transfers