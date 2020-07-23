

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production grew at a faster pace in June, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.



Industrial output rose 7.34 percent year-on-year in June, after a 1.68 percent rise in May. In April, output increased 4.22 percent.



Among the industrial divisions, mining and quarrying output grew 21.31 percent yearly in June. Manufacturing output gained 7.81 percent, after a 1.83 percent rise a month ago.



Electricity and gas supply rose 1.31 percent, while water supply decreased 0.10 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 1.48 percent, after a 0.75 percent decline in the previous month.



Separate data from the ministry showed that the retail sales fell 1.33 percent annually in June, following a 5.72 percent decline in May. This was the fifth consecutive fall in sales.



Wholesale trade rose 0.14 percent in June, while sales of food and beverages trade decreased 7.0 percent.



