

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial confidence improves in the second quarter, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The industrial confidence index rose to -10.1 in the second quarter from -17.4 in the first quarter.



The sub-index for the total volume of production decreased to 39.3 in the second quarter from 43.9 in the preceding quarter.



The indicator for the average employment fell to 38.9 in the second quarter from 44.1 in the prior quarter.



The measure of confidence for the orders received in the domestic market declined to 37.4 in the second quarter and orders received in the foreign market fell to 43.0.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de