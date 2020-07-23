Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 22-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 265.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue 269.37p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 262.02p