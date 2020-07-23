Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.07.2020 | 12:40
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 22

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 22-July-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue306.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue307.51p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue306.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue307.52p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
