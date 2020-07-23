

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $56.93 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $52.29 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $59.46 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $698.73 million from $714.57 million last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $59.46 Mln. vs. $53.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $698.73 Mln vs. $714.57 Mln last year.



