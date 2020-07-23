Weatherford Appoints New Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) announced today it has appointed Scott C. Weatherholt as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Mr. Weatherholt joins Weatherford with more than 16 years of general counsel, executive and corporate attorney experience, handling complex legal and financial matters affecting both public and private companies, including as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Arena Energy, as an Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary at Midstates Petroleum, and as Assistant General Counsel at Samson Resources.

Karl Blanchard, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Scott to Weatherford's executive management team. Scott is a proven leader who combines vast industry knowledge, legal and financial expertise, and compliance experience with a demonstrated ability to effectively meet strategic objectives. We look forward to his perspective and insights as we continue to guide our organization forward."

About Scott C. Weatherholt

Scott C. Weatherholt brings more than 16 years of experience as a corporate attorney handling complex legal matters affecting public and private E&P companies. Prior to joining Weatherford, Mr. Weatherholt served Arena Energy and its affiliates as Senior Vice President and General Counsel with a focus on offshore Gulf of Mexico Shelf E&P activities. Previously, as an Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Midstates Petroleum, Mr. Weatherholt managed the company's legal affairs and provided strategic counsel to the board and senior management, handling legal oversight of a merger with Amplify Energy, and a large debt-for-debt recapitalization. Previously, he spent 10 years at Samson Resources, where he was Assistant General Counsel of operations, responsible for operational legal, land and regulatory issues for the Permian Basin, Eagleford, Mid-Continent, Haynesville/Cotton Valley, Powder River, Green River and Bakken business units. Mr. Weatherholt began his career at the Oklahoma-based law firm Pray Walker as an associate in the energy practice group, focusing on oil and gas litigation. He holds a law degree from the University of Oklahoma, where he also completed a B.B.A. in Finance.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is the leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 20,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit weatherford.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or YouTube .

Investor Contact:

Sebastian Pellizzer

Senior Director, Investor Relations

+1 713-836-6777

investor.relations@weatherford.com

Media Contact:

Christopher Wailes

Director, Global Media Engagement

+1. 832.851.8308

Christopher.Wailes@weatherford.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73933/weatherford_international_logo.jpg