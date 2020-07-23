

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $348.62 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $241.04 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PulteGroup, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $310.63 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.59 billion from $2.49 billion last year.



PulteGroup, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $310.63 Mln. vs. $241.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $2.59 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PULTEGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de