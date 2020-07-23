Global life sciences leader selects Vault Study Startup and Vault eTMF to improve trial efficiency

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN) has selected Veeva Vault Study Startup and Veeva Vault eTMF globally to accelerate site activation and improve visibility across trials.

"Veeva cloud applications will enable us to streamline trial execution," said Joerg Moeller, Head of Pharma R&D at Bayer AG. "We appreciate Veeva's modern technology and customer-centric approach to partnership."

Veeva will enable Bayer AG to manage clinical content and data on a single cloud platform to unify their operations. Vault Study Startup streamlines end-to-end study start-up processes from site identification to site greenlight. Vault eTMF enables active TMF management for real-time visibility and control, helping life sciences companies meet compliance regulations to stay inspection ready.

Bringing both these applications together will enable Bayer AG's clinical teams to eliminate manual processes, share the same trial documents, and automatically file content from Vault Study Startup in Vault eTMF.

"Life sciences companies are adopting Veeva Vault Clinical applications to speed study execution as they manage a growing number of clinical trials," said Rik Van Mol, vice president of strategy for Veeva Development Cloud. "Now Bayer AG will be able to have a complete view of trial documents from study activation to study close, while maintaining a constant state of inspection readiness."

Vault Study Startup and Vault eTMF are part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, the industry's first cloud platform that includes CDMS, Study Startup, eTMF, CTMS, and Payments to unify clinical data management and clinical operations. Veeva's suite of unified applications provides global visibility into trial activities and streamlines end-to-end clinical processes.

Learn more about Veeva Vault Clinical Suite at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, October 13-14, 2020. The virtual event is only open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up-to-date on program details at veeva.com/R&DSummit. Also, watch the on-demand presentations from Veeva R&D and Quality Summit, Europe at veeva.com/EUSummit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Vault Clinical Suite, visit: veeva.com/Clinical

Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

Like Veeva on Facebook: facebook.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 875 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions (including the on-going impact of COVID-19), particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2020. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

2020 Veeva Systems Inc. All rights reserved. Veeva and the Veeva logo are trademarks of Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. owns other registered and unregistered trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005073/en/

Contacts:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems

925-264-8885

roger.villareal@veeva.com

Kiran May

Veeva Systems

+44-796-643-2912

kiran.may@veeva.com

