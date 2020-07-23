

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's jobless rate fell in June after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in May from 5.9 percent in May. In April, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 8,300 in June from 14,300 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 197,900 in June from 190,500 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 3.5 percent in June from 3.2 percent in the same month last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de