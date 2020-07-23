

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $72.1 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $114.3M, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $97.9M or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $713.3M from $799.5 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $97.9M. vs. $117.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $713.3M vs. $799.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2.8 Bln



