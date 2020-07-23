

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR):



-Earnings: -$1.23 billion in Q2 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.56 in Q2 vs. $1.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.09 billion or -$1.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $683.44 million in Q2 vs. $841.38 million in the same period last year.



