AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF (PR1G) AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jul-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 22/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.7814 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 978000 CODE: PR1G ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 77690 EQS News ID: 1100617 End of Announcement EQS News Service

