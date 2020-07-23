

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) reported average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) of 186 million for second quarter, compared to 139 million prior year and compared to 166 million in the previous quarter. Average US mDAU were 36 million, compared to 29 million last year and compared to 33 million previous quarter.



'Our product work is paying off, with tremendous growth in audience and engagement. We grew mDAU 34% year over year, the highest quarterly year-over-year growth rate we've delivered since we began reporting mDAU growth,' said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO.



For the second quarter, non-GAAP loss per share was $1.39 compared to profit of $1.58, previous year. Excluding the impact of the income tax expense due to the establishment of the valuation allowance, adjusted net loss was $127 million, for the quarter. Adjusted loss per share was $0.16 compared to profit of $0.05, previous year.



On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report breakeven per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter revenue was $683 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year or 18% on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $704.46 million for the quarter. Advertising revenue was $562 million, down 23% year-over-year or 22% on a constant currency basis. Data licensing and other revenue was $121 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year.



Shares of Twitter were up more than 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



