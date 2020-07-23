

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $150 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $364 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.19 billion



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150 Mln. vs. $364 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.13 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



