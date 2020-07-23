Gatling Exploration Inc.: Gatling Resumes Drilling; 13,000 meters Targeting High-Grade Extensions along Main Break and New Trends at Larder Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQX:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce it will resume all exploration activities in August 2020, including drilling on its advanced Larder Gold Project in Ontario. The 13,000 meter, multi-phase program will target all three high-grade deposits along the 4.5 kilometer trend, as well as following up at the Kir Vit prospect, where the Company's first program hit mineralization in 13 out of 16 holes and discovered two new gold trends.

2020 Program at Fernland, Cheminis and Bear Deposits

Phase I - deposit connection drilling (4,000 meters). Finish testing the continuity of mineralization between Fernland and Chemins to establish a 4.5 kilometer strike length of gold mineralization (Figure 1).

Finish testing the continuity of mineralization between Fernland and Chemins to establish a 4.5 kilometer strike length of gold mineralization (Figure 1). Phase II - western extension drilling (4,000 meters). Test the western extent of mineralization at Fernland towards the Omega deposit where more than 500 meters of favourable geology remains untested (Figure 2). This has the potential to increase the mineralized strike at Larder to 5.0 kilometers.

Test the western extent of mineralization at Fernland towards the Omega deposit where more than 500 meters of favourable geology remains untested (Figure 2). This has the potential to increase the mineralized strike at Larder to 5.0 kilometers. Phase III - near surface and depth drilling (2,000 meters). Test targets that displayed widespread near surface mineralization in 2019 and depth extensions at Fernland, Cheminis and Bear.

2020 Program at Kir Vit Prospect

Phase I - field work. Conduct outcrop stripping, detailed structural mapping and channel sampling at multiple locations along both mineralized trends (intrusion-related and conglomerate hosted) and new Riedel structural targets.

Conduct outcrop stripping, detailed structural mapping and channel sampling at multiple locations along both mineralized trends (intrusion-related and conglomerate hosted) and new Riedel structural targets. Phase II - follow up drilling (3,000 meters). Follow up successful results from 2019 drilling and test additional targets identified in Kir Vit Phase I.

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration for Gatling, commented, "Our first round of drilling at Larder was a great success and we have multiple targets lined up for the new program. Thanks to our extensive fieldwork and historical databank, we are excited about the growth prospects at our existing deposits, as well as at our new Kir Vit prospect."

Exploration at Regional Targets

Regional mapping and sampling program to follow up on historical surface samples, showings and new structural trends from recently completed Lidar survey (Figure 3).

Recent Achievements

Gatling established a 2.5 kilometer strike length of gold mineralization with its first drill program (2019/20), connecting the Bear and Cheminis deposits, within a large 4.5 kilometer trend.

strike length of gold mineralization with its first drill program (2019/20), connecting the Bear and Cheminis deposits, within a large trend. Drilling in 2019 included significant high-grade gold intersections at all 3 deposits including, 85.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters, 20.7 g/t Au over 6.1 meters, 10.8 g/t Au over 8.0 meters, and 11.9 g/t Au over 4.0 meters (Figure 1).

over over over and over (Figure 1). Geophysical and structural analysis provided multiple new regional targets and refined existing targets (Figure 4).

Discovery of 2 new gold mineralization trends at the Kir Vit prospect included conglomerate and intrusion related gold mineralization (Figure 5).

Figure 1. Larder project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones identified from recent drill results and target areas for the 2020 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Geological map of the Larder project with new gold targets and structures.

Figure 3. Geological map of the Larder project with anomalous gold values in surface samples.

Figure 4. Processed regional magnetic survey with anomalous gold samples in surface samples.

Figure 5. Kir Vit plan map with geology, interpreted structures, anomalous gold in surface samples and 2019 drill results.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

