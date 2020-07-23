

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



-Earnings: -$2.07 billion in Q2 vs. $0.66 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.82 in Q2 vs. $1.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$3.35 billion or -$7.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$7.70 per share -Revenue: $1.62 billion in Q2 vs. $11.96 billion in the same period last year.



