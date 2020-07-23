

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK):



-Earnings: -$214 million in Q2 vs. $262 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.73 in Q2 vs. $2.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$439 million or -$3.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$3.73 per share -Revenue: $0.42 billion in Q2 vs. $2.29 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

