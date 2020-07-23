Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced successful connectivity to production trading and test services B3 Brasil Bolsa Balcão in São Paulo, Brazil. Options' clients can now access and trade Commodity Derivatives, Derivatives, Equities and Indices products at this top tier exchange and can now avail of ultra-low latency market access across all asset classes utilizing Options' fully resilient global trading backbone.

Options have successfully deployed colocation infrastructure at all exchanges as part of its extensive 2020 global platform expansion and connectivity to B3 is a critical step in satisfying increasing client demand to connect to this major South American venue. The introduction of the B3 in South America comes as the latest addition to the firm's premier managed services, which are available at 40+ key trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia and now South America. Today's news follows recent successful expansion across Australia into ASX, and comes following Options announcement of strategic plans to expand their global footprint into Moscow.

Options facilitate trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm's application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

The announcement follows recent news of Options' business operations growth across New Zealand, Australia, Canada and Asia. The expansion into South America is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring Options sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers globally. It follows several appointments to the executive team across the Sales, Engineering and regional Managing Director functions.

Options' Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Morrow, commented, "As latency-sensitive clients seek the latest liquidity sites, they look to Options to connect them with agility to the highest quality data sources available. Adding connectivity through B3 will enable our clients to access South America in a way that was not previously possible. We are delighted to make this addition to the Options network."

Options' Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 40+ colocation sites worldwide with order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data center locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

