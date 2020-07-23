Westport Fuel Systems Inc: Westport Fuel Systems to Announce Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 6, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport Fuel Systems" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today announced that it will disclose its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after market close. To coincide with the disclosure, Westport Fuel Systems has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30am Eastern Time (7:30am Pacific Time).



The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone or webcast.

The replay will be available until August 14, 2020.

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com .

