

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 18 are due out at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the franc and the yen, it rose against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 107.12 against the yen, 0.9277 against the franc, 1.1563 against the euro and 1.2695 against the pound at 8:25 am ET.



