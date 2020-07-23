

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, steel and steel products maker Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects earnings in the third quarter of 2020 will be similar to the preceding second quarter. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $0.36 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Nucor said it anticipates another strong quarter for its downstream products segment due to the continued resiliency of non-residential construction markets. The steel mills segment's performance in the third quarter is expected to be similar to the second quarter of 2020.



According to Nucor, the nonresidential construction market conditions continue to benefit the company's bar and structural mills, but market conditions for its sheet and plate mills remain challenged and average selling prices remain depressed.



The company projects the performance of its raw materials segment in the third quarter to decrease compared to the prior quarter due to depressed pricing for raw materials.



